AMD's MI325X Proved A Match For Nvidia's H200 In Latest MLPerf Tests
Summary
- In the latest round of machine learning benchmarking results, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s MI325X proved a match for Nvidia’s H200, which it was supposed to counter.
- AMD is rapidly closing the performance gap with Nvidia, which should help the company improve its AI chip sales in the second half of 2025.
- Wall Street has clearly given a signal to hyperscalers in the recent correction that it would like a lower capex rate from these big tech companies.
- AMD could provide a better cost-performance metric compared to Nvidia, and it is starting from a very low base, which should help AMD deliver strong growth.
- AMD is trading at only 13.6 times the EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending Dec 2027, while the YoY EPS growth trajectory is very good, making the stock very attractive.
