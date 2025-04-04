MasTec: A Good Buy Given Strong Backlog And Secular Tailwinds

Summary

  • MasTec, Inc. is well-positioned for near-term revenue growth due to a strong backlog and secular and regulatory growth drivers across its segments.
  • The company benefits from strong demand in telecom infrastructure, clean energy, and power delivery, despite near-term headwinds in the Pipeline Infrastructure segment.
  • Margin expansion is expected from operating leverage, better project pricing, and strategic project and customer selection, supported by a healthy balance sheet for M&As.
  • MTZ stock is undervalued compared to historical averages and peers, making it an attractive buy given its strong growth prospects and favorable valuation.

Investment Thesis

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is well-positioned to benefit from its strong backlog, which offers good visibility for its near-term revenue growth. Further, there are several secular and regulatory growth drivers across its segments. In the Communications segment, the company should benefit from

