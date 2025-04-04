Why A Barbell Income Portfolio Makes Sense Today

A barbell portfolio is one of the many ways to manage an investment allocation. In this article, we take a look at this allocation type in the context of income investing. In our view, barbell portfolios have a lot to recommend them. Although

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!