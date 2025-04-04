Argosy Investors Q4 2024 Letter

Dear Investors,

I will no longer be reporting performance publicly based on recent marketing regulations issued by the state of NC. We continue to take a conservative stance towards the current market environment, which clearly has not benefited us in a market as prolific as the current one, driven by aggressive growth stocks like Nvidia (NVDA). Recent events, particularly the release of Chinese AI platform DEEPSEEK, have cooled some of the enthusiasm around the entire AI phenomenon. For a while, it felt like there were weekly announcements of unprecedented things happening, all in the name of generating additional capacity to power data centers to perform AI queries. One week it's Microsoft (MSFT) re-starting the Seven Mile Island nuclear plant, the site of one of the largest nuclear disasters in history. Similarly, formerly boring utility companies are now stock market darlings as the prospect of power demand growth is causing every utility company to announce (to get the share price boost their executives seek) and start capacity expansions posthaste. Others have pointed out the level of growth currently being planned for by data center operators and power companies is strikingly similar to the telecom buildout that happened in the late 1990's and early 2000's in anticipation of the disruption caused by the internet. While those telecom investments have ultimately born enormous fruit, they were about a decade early, and some patterns are emerging that the same could be happening in this case.

EXISTING PORTFOLIO ACTIVITYTrim: CSWI, OTCPK:TOITF, DAVA

Allient (ALNT) has been punished in the stock market far more than its own business has been. The cash flow generated by the business is significant relative to the enterprise value of the business, at a 15%+ FCF yield, and I believe ongoing plant consolidation efforts will result in higher future margins when the business emerges from a post-COVID slump. Many of its customers benefitted from the pandemic, whether it was industrial automation manufacturers or medical pump manufacturers who helped keep people alive on respirators. Like many businesses in the post-COVID world, there has been a noted slowdown even among best-in-class operators. Allient is yet another casualty of this phenomenon, but management's expectation is revenue and profit growth will resume later in 2025. I remain excited about this investment and management team, as they integrate many recent acquisitions and will come out the other side a stronger company.I trimmed CSWI and TOITF during 4Q primarily due to valuation concerns. These are two of the most successful serial acquirers of businesses in recent memory, and while they both have strong long-term growth prospects, I became concerned by the absolute levels of valuation, which were in the 40-50x range. Interestingly, I actually gained even more confidence in CSWI's capital allocation skills through this period, as they raised capital through an equity offering at an attractive cost of capital, and while they used some of that capital on an accretive acquisition, because their stock price has since retreated, they are now pursuing stock buybacks at more attractive levels. I am interested in rebuilding these positions over time and as valuations allow, but I felt it prudent to sell when the valuations were extended.

As it pertains to Endava (DAVA), I am less confident in the company's return to the same 20%+ growth it once enjoyed, however the valuation remains so cheap that I think some level of rebound is inevitable. I trimmed this position to reflect the growing threats from AI. During the fall, I was fortunate enough to have an AI "expert" present some of the ways he uses AI in his life. Certain use cases have the potential to dramatically reduce the amount of labor needed to execute on some coding or marketing functions, which could mean there are fewer projects available to DAVA even as they are employed to address some customers' AI needs.

NEW PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

A fellow investor put CDW Corp on my radar and while the stock was initially expensive, its price has declined of late and provided a nice entry point into a great long-term holding. CDW is a distributor of IT products and software to small-and-medium sized businesses and is by far the largest company of their size specifically serving this market niche. While they still do not hold a commanding market share in their niche, they continue to acquire new capabilities and/or geographies to bolster their offering. Growing revenues at a mid-single digit pace combined with double-digit EBIT growth before factoring in healthy stock buybacks at a low-single digit % of shares outstanding clip, the business is poised to deliver low-double digit EPS growth long-term. I paid approximately 21x cash flow per share and believe that reflects a fair long-term multiple of the business.

CONCLUSION

As the first two months of the new administration show, the concerns facing the investor never go away, they just take different forms and result in different responses from the investment community. Investing during times where the world is turbulent and the market is, until recently, ignoring many of the potential pitfalls means I will continue to be cautious while I work to push the portfolio forward, even if the portfolio's performance diverges from the market for periods of time.

Best,

Mike Loeb

APPENDIX

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.