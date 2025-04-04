Amidst heightened uncertainty surrounding tariff policy and rising recession risks, the U.S. labor market remained relatively solid in March. A total of 228,000 jobs were added, above expectations and topping the pace of hiring in the first two months
March Jobs Report: Solid Labor Market Data Overshadowed By Weak Outlook
Summary
- The US labor market showed strength in March with 228,000 jobs added, surpassing expectations despite a slight uptick in the unemployment rate to 4.2%.
- Private and government hiring rebounded, with significant gains in the services sector, particularly in health care, social assistance, and leisure & hospitality.
- Wage growth was softer than expected, with goods sector wages rising faster than services, posing potential challenges for manufacturing amid tariff pressures.
- Market reactions were mixed, with a slight recovery in S&P futures and Treasury yields, but concerns over tariffs and economic growth continue to dominate sentiment.
