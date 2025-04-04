What U.S. Tariffs Mean For The U.K. Economy, Rate Cuts, Taxes And Trade

Apr. 04, 2025 11:35 AM ET, , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.47K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • The UK is less susceptible to US tariffs, and not just because it was hit with a lower rate than its EU neighbours.
  • The impact of a weaker US and European economy could be much more significant.
  • That'll make life harder for the Treasury in the Autumn budget and will help cement quarterly rate cuts from the Bank of England this year.

Steel Beam TARIFFS with American Flag

J Studios

By James Smith

Financial markets have ramped up rate cut expectations

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has put a brave face on the US tariffs announcement this week. Financial markets, by contrast, seem much less sanguine.

Britain

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.47K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News