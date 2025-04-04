Berkshire's Growth Engine Is Cooling: Time To Reassess
Summary
- Berkshire Hathaway stock surged ~70% over the past two years, driven largely by booming earnings in its insurance division, fueled by rising interest rates.
- With interest rates stabilizing or declining and underwriting margins already optimized, the insurance division’s earnings growth is likely to decelerate.
- Non-insurance businesses like BNSF, BHE, and Manufacturing have shown little to no earnings growth, with structural and cyclical challenges limiting near-term upside.
- At ~20x operating earnings (ex-cash and equity investments), Berkshire appears fairly valued, suggesting limited room for near-term outperformance.
