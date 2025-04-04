On February 26, Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) released its Q4 and FY 2025 results. Despite beating analyst consensus on revenue by $6 million and non-GAAP EPS by $0.13, the stock has taken a dive of 32% in six weeks
Ambarella: Recent Pullback Still Not Enough To Make It A Buy
Summary
- Despite Q4 and FY 2025 revenue growth, Ambarella's stock dropped 32% in six weeks, partly due to tariff threats and industry volatility.
- AMBA's revenue grew 26% to $284.9 million, but it hasn't achieved operating income in seven years and has high stock compensation expenses.
- The stock trades at a high sales and cash flow multiple, but it historically reverts to a 7-8x revenue multiple, suggesting a potential buy right here.
- Given mixed signals and recent momentum, AMBA could be a buy/hold for those bullish on automotive sector growth, but better semiconductor deals exist.
