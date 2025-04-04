We are maintaining a Hold rating on Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR), with the caveat that we may begin accumulating shares if the stock continues to drop further. The company is developing nomlabofusp (CTI-1601) for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), a rare genetic disease. The
Larimar Therapeutics: Initiating Hold Rating With Upcoming Catalysts
Summary
- Maintaining a Hold rating on Larimar Therapeutics due to early-stage development of nomlabofusp for Friedreich’s ataxia and uncertainty about its functional benefits.
- The stock has dropped over 50% this year due to an anaphylactic reaction in a study, increased spending, and cautious market sentiment.
- FDA lifted the clinical hold, allowing 50 mg dosing; Phase 3 trial starting mid-2025 is the main catalyst for the potential stock rise.
- Larimar has $183.5 million in cash, sufficient runway through mid-2026, but the high risk remains as success hinges on nomlabofusp's clinical outcomes.
