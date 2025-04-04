How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout

Markets around the world are digesting the new U.S. tariffs and the potential implications for global trade and growth. Michael Craig, Managing Director and Head of Asset Allocation and Derivatives with TD Asset Management, looks at what these latest developments could mean for financial markets and how investors should be positioning themselves.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell: Markets have some clarity now on the Trump administration's tariff plan, and it has sparked a global sell-off. Joining us now for perspective is Michael Craig, Managing Director and Head of Asset Allocation and Derivatives with TD Asset Management.

Michael, we've been waiting for this. We have the information. Clearly, there is a reaction in global markets. How are you reading all this?

Michael Craig: Well, there's two takes on it. There's the take you're hearing today. And it's, this is crazy and it's going to lead to global recession. Our sense is that this is kind of Trump to a tee in terms of asking for the world as a starting point of a negotiation.

Interesting yesterday that Mexico and Canada were not mentioned because our tariff negotiations are far more advanced, as we were the first countries to get hit. And so I think that this is the beginning of a negotiation. 10%, which is the baseline, is probably the floor. And the current levels are probably the ceiling.

There is risk that you get countermeasures by countries. There's a lot of rhetoric, and a lot of this is for domestic electorates. When you actually look at the bargaining position, it would be pretty dangerous to add, to reciprocate, just because the impact they're able to do on the US economy is far less than what the Americans can do to them.

So my sense is we'll start to see some negotiations. It means