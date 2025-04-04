Looking up from the bar at my local sushi restaurant in Texas yesterday, I was surprised to see the TV tuned to CNBC. Normally, the bar regulars and staff like to have the TV on Fox News or sports, but not yesterday. Stocks were down
It Looks Like Buffett Was Right: Stocks Crushed As Recession Odds Hit 56%, What's Next?
Summary
- Leveraged players in the markets appear to be undergoing a massive round of forced selling in the markets. Buckle up.
- Recession odds are 56% and rising—it looks like Warren Buffett timed the market perfectly and sold at the top.
- Although the reasons for the selloff could all change with a quick trade deal, stocks still aren't cheap on a price-to-earnings basis.
- In the long run, market imbalances need to be cleared, and recessions serve to reset these excesses.
- Understanding why forced selling happens and who's likely to get hit is important, as it also helps you understand when to buy for maximum long-term profits.
