Maravai LifeSciences: Upside Not Likely In 2025, But Company Can Survive

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.'s stock has plummeted from $60 to $2.1 per share due to declining COVID vaccine-related revenues, but I am upgrading from a "Sell" to a "Hold" rating.
  • The company reported a GAAP net loss of $145m in 2024, but the base businesses of Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing are forecast for modest growth in 2025.
  • Maravai's 2025 strategy focuses on growing its base business and attracting new customers with innovative new solutions. The company appears to have plenty of capacity to take on new clients.
  • Despite challenges, MRVI's new agreements and market share in clinical stage programs offer potential for future growth, though not likely in 2025.

DNA Genetic Research

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

In my last note on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) back in October 2023, I discussed the company's $1.62bn initial public offering in November 2020, its "Clean Cap" analog technology, which helps make messenger-RNA more stable, and

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.16K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MRVI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRVI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRVI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News