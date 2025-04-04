Gold, Silver And The Fear Trade

Dogan Kutukcu

Gold and silver expert Don Durrett contextualizes gold's transition period (0:30). Is it the same for silver? (6:30) Gold price target for 2025 (16:30).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Don Durrett, who writes on Seeking Alpha under his own name and runs the investing group Gold and Silver Mining Ideas.

Great to have you back talking gold and silver. Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is very much in the news these days, a lot of unprecedented times, which typically means good things for gold.

Would you contextualize and articulate for investors and observers how you see gold moving right now and what that means investing wise?

Don Durrett: I mean, I could spend thirty minutes answering that question. We're in a bit of a transition period, which, I mean, Trump, he kicked it off yesterday with releasing all of these tariffs.

But it actually started before yesterday. This has been in motion for a long time, especially since the war in Ukraine started and the BRICs expanded and Russia and China became closer allies.

I mean, gold has come to the forefront because gold has always been in the background. It's really been in the background for a long time because we haven't had inflation.

And so nobody's really had their eyeball on it, but that's all turned significantly. And now we have Basel Three, which I think is huge. So what Basel Three does is Basel Three I mean, Basel is kind of a European word. I think there's a city in Switzerland called Basel. I think it all originated in Europe, but it's but it's also gonna impact the United States banks where they're trying to put new regulations in place.

One of the regulations that's part of Basel Three is to make gold a tier one asset. That means it's equivalent to a US treasury. It's a huge deal for banks.

And next year, 2026, European banks are gonna use it, and then the American banks will probably adopt it maybe in '26 or probably '27, but it makes gold a tier one asset. I think that's huge for gold.

But now with the tariffs, the tariffs are creating kind of a perfect storm for gold for this year because I don't think Trump's gonna back off on these tariffs. So the tariffs are gonna create inflation, gold loves inflation.

Tariffs are gonna create uncertainty. Gold loves that. I think that the tariffs are gonna create a recession, which is what I've been waiting for, which I call the fear trade.

And I think the fear trade actually we saw a signal that it's possible that the fear trade actually began today. You had gold down, I don't know, $30 or so, and you had Agnico (AEM) up, which you you never see that. You had Newmont (NEM) flat today, and you had gold down, like I said, about $30.

That's very unusual. That's a fair trade igniting, if you will. Then you have the BRICs plus. And I think that the BRICs plus, what they're doing is they're trying to move away from the dollar.

And as they do that, they remove treasuries as the reserves, and this is basically central banks and countries. They remove treasuries as reserve and replace them with gold, and I think that's a trend. Then you have the bond market.

And the bond market, I think, is really the elephant in the room here for gold because US treasuries, which is when I'm talking about bond market, I'm talking about the US Treasury bond market.

Those are considered risk free, and then you have the euro dollar, which a lot of the euro dollar is kinda dependent on US treasuries being risk free.

That's the reason why they're using them. And everybody has since the nineteen eighties going forward over forty forty plus years, we've been exporting our bonds. And when we export those bonds, people put them on their balance sheet, and it's considered risk free.

Well, guess what? When you have inflation, bonds are not so risk free anymore, and people are losing money. You're sitting there holding a bond, and the bond's going down in value.

And so people are exchanging those for gold. And as the bond market becomes weaker and weaker, it underpins it. Now they don't exchange only for gold, but gold is one of the things they exchange it for. Now we have a bond market.

It's about a hundred and $50,000,000,000,000 globally, round numbers. Stock market's about a hundred trillion round numbers. So you have $250,000,000,000,000 out there that is somewhat at risk, if you will. And if people decide, okay. where do I go? Where do I hide?

Gold is the place you hide. So that's the risk trade. Then you have systemic failure. Systemic failure is when you have a Lehman type credit event, and things start melting down.

And now the Fed no longer has its tools to basically fix everything. Now what are their tools? Their two number one tools is printing money. Well, to liquefy things.

Well, you can't print money when you have inflation. Well, you can't print money as haphazardly, really aggressively because you're gonna create inflation.

And then the other tool they have is the lower rates. Well, guess what happens when you lower rates? You create inflation. So systemic risk, actually, it increases. Remember 2008, we had systemic risk, but the Fed could deal with it then. Now they can't deal with it.

Then the last one is what I call the FOMO, MOMO trade, and that's with gold trending higher. So gold is trending higher, you have momentum. And when you have momentum, that brings in FOMO, the fear of missing out.

People are like, everybody's making money in gold. I want some gold. So we have these 10 factors that are all helping gold right now. It's pretty stunning.

RS: How does silver figure into this conversation?

DD: One thing I like about in doing an interview with you, Rena, is you ask great questions. I've been on, I don't know, 20 shows, and I remember the last interview I did with you, I remembered you kept asking these really pertinent questions.

I mean, that's the most important follow-up question you can ask.

RS: Thanks, friend. I appreciate it.

DD: Gold is has all these fundamental underpinnings. Is that the same for silver? Right? I mean, that has that is the absolute correct question. So I wanna give you kudos for that.

So they are separate assets, absolutely separate. They do different things. Gold is on and now it's gonna be a tier one asset. Silver is not a tier one asset. Gold is in industries, only used about 10% of gold productions, goes for into fabrication.

Most of it is jewelry, and then you have bars, but the the majority of gold is jewelry, believe it or not. You know, gold holds its value. Silver is more volatile.

They're not equated, but they have something in common. I'm gonna get there. Silver, 80%, let's call it 70% of silver production, annual production, is used by industry, made into some type of a product. And about 30% is used for investing, bars and coins. And part of that 70% is actually jewelry. So when we're just talking 30%, we're just talking bars and coins, like the ETFs sucking this stuff up.

When you have that 70% factor in fabrication, that means silver is strongly equated with the economy, and we don't know how that's gonna impact supply demand.

So silver's more of a commodity when you've got 70% used in industry versus gold is more of a money asset type thing when you got 90%. It's really difficult to understand silver.

It's interesting because gold is, I think, easy to understand. It's basically a store of value. It's hold this value over time, you know, and it's a hedge. It's kinda easy to understand.

Silver, I always like to equate it with the masculine and the feminine. Gold is always associated with the sun, which is masculine. Leo is the astrological sign of gold. The moon is silver, which is the feminine side, which is a sign of Cancer. Cancer's ruled by the moon and it's the feminine. It's the woman who you can't understand.

And silver is kind of unknown unknowable, if you will. It's very volatile, and we really don't know what silver's gonna do. Silver, it's really hard for us to know what it's gonna do.

We can be very confident that gold's gonna go, I think, very confident that gold's gonna trend higher this year. And I think gold's heading to $4,000. Easy to understand.

Silver is a different animal. We just don't know what it's gonna do. We have a 90. Right now, the GSR is 90. It's like, why? We're like, what's it doing up there at 90? And gold's going up and silver's at 90. It's really difficult to understand.

And the other thing about silver that creates so much uncertainty is the fact that I think we're gonna have shortages. So there's only so many thousand ounce bars in inventory that are available to purchase.

And the last four years, we've had deficits. So we produce about 800, 850 million ounces a year, of silver production. And then you have another 50,000,000 ounces of recycled. But we need it.

We need about 1.2 to 1,3 billion ounces. That's how much demand there is. So we had this deficit of 100 to 250,000,000 ounces of silver the last four years. And this year, the deficit's gonna be over 200,000,000 ounces.

Where in the hell is that silver coming from? So I think we're gonna have shortages there. But the problem is is that how are governments gonna react if we have shortages?

There's lots of things they can do, which are not good for investors. So there's a ton of uncertainty around silver.

The one thing that I like about silver is that it's a proxy for gold, and this is how they're related. It's a proxy for gold. And what I mean by a proxy is let's say that you have a family, you wanna buy some gold or silver. You wanna buy some gold. Let's say you wanna buy some gold cause you see gold going up. And you think gold is gonna hold this value, and it's like, okay. I want some I want I wanna buy some gold.

Well, guess what? It's $3,000 for an ounce of gold. The average person doesn't have $3,000. They can't buy, in other words, they can't buy gold. I mean, because if you buy it by by the gram, it's, like, super tiny, and you have to pay high premiums for it. And nobody really wants to buy those little tiny, you know, one gram. So you buy tenth of a gram. You can buy tenth of a grand coins at big premiums.

In India, what they do is they buy jewelry. So you could buy some jewelry. That's a possibility. But the average person is not thinking in terms of buying jewelry. They're thinking in terms of gold. They wanna buy bars or coins, and they can't.

So when you get a fear trade, and these don't happen very often, late eighties, in the 2000s. When you get a fear trade, that's when people buy silver as a proxy to gold, and that's when the GSR, the gold silver trade shrinks, squeezes.

In 1980, it squeezed all the way down to 17, and I think a lot of that has to do with the Hunt brothers. But I think it would have squeezed anyway to probably the thirties. And then in 2011, it squeezed down to 39. So it's normal to get a squeeze when you get a proxy when the proxy occurs.

And in the nineteen eighties, you had people lining up outside of coin shops trying to buy silver. The same thing and they run out. It becomes what we call unobtanium, and that's where the proxy kicks in.

And that's why I love silver as an investment because you have this opportunity when the squeeze comes, silver will outperform gold by 100%, 200%, 250%.

So if you're owning silver miners, you have this 100% extra, 1x extra leverage on your silver miners when the squeeze occurs. So for silver, it's about a proxy, but as far as an asset goes, they're completely different animals.

RS: If there is a silver shortage, as you mentioned, I know you said that the government has a few options and it's unclear what they would do. Do you have a sense or an educated guess of what they would do?

DD: Yeah. I think the easy thing they could do would be to outlaw the ETFs. That's the easy easy, you know, the low hanging fruit. So I don't see why they wouldn't do that because why do we need ETFs? They're just investment vehicles. We don't need them. They're literally investment vehicles.

They allowed them to create it as an investment. That's it. End of story. So it would be really easy for them to make them illegal. And so that would dump a billion ounces of the silver onto the market. Boom. Here you go.

But guess what? They're only gonna be able to do that once. And that billion ounces, I would say a third of it is probably gonna be soaked up by investors because they're basically showing their hand, and there's no silver out. There's not enough, and people are gonna be, you know, soaking it up.

And it's a one time deal, but I think what we're if they did that, if they made the ETFs illegal, I think silver would probably drop 25% fairly quickly. But that 25% so let's say they do it at $75, and that way they would crash it back to 50. I'm just throwing a number out there. So they crash it back to 50. I think that it would start trending higher again. In other words, they'd have inventory.

So, basically, they'd have, like, 300,000,000 ounces were soaked up. So they have, like, 700,000,000 ounces of inventory there. That would last a couple years and and put some downward pressure on silver, but at a certain point silver would be slowly used up I think by investors, and it would go away.

So it's kind of a one time deal. It's not a solution per se. Then they'd have to come up with a secondary or a third area, and there's lots of things they could do.

The one that, I think, if this didn't do the trick, if you will, if they didn't get the price low enough, if they were aggressively trying to get the silver price lower, what they would do is they would make it illegal to purchase. They would stop making sovereign silver coins, and then they would make it illegal to purchase.

They wouldn't make any coins anymore, bars and rounds and they wouldn't make any rounds anymore. So they basically stopped making the coins, and then they wouldn't make it a purchase. But what they would do is they would allow you to sell what you had. It's okay to sell. Right? You can sell them, and then they would convert those bars into thousand ounce bars for fabricators, but they wouldn't allow you to buy them.

Those are the two things that I think they would do if they were getting really aggressive on getting the price down, if that was their objective. So those are the levers that they could pull.

RS: And then you mentioned a $4,000 price target for gold. Can you walk us through how you arrive there?

DD: Yeah. It's basically the money supply. So the money supply has exploded since 1980. So if you convert the money supply to gold, it's like it should be at the moon, really. So we had a total expansion of money supply.

But gold hasn't kept up with it. So gold will continue to trend higher just based on money supply alone. So it's a short answer, but that's all you need to know about it. It's all about money supply growth.

What money supply has already done over the last forty eight years and where gold's currently sitting. People all the time tell me that silver should just be well above a hundred dollars just on money supply alone.

But, gold, I think the GSR should be somewhere around thirty and forty. So silver should already be well above $50 just on the money supply and GSR. And so we have these really this super low value on silver right now.

And then gold at $3,000, you know, equate it for my supply. It's super cheap too. So I think $4,000 is easy, if you will, but my target is really $4,500.

I think that's where we're going. A hundred dollar silver, $4500 gold, that would be a 45 to 1 GSR. For me, those are really solid numbers.

The only thing that's gonna stop gold from going to $4,500 is free energy. And so we discover free energy, the world economy just overnight will start humming, if you will. It's all about economics. If if the economy is doing well, we don't need gold.

So that's the only I see that could stop it from getting to $4,500 is some type of free energy. Silver, the only thing that can stop it getting a hundred is is what we you just talked about. The government making an effort to get the price down. In other words, manipulated lower. That's the only thing I was thinking to stop silver.

RS: What are your favorite ways to play gold and silver for that matter right now? How how would you articulate your favorite way to do it given the current circumstances?

DD: Yeah. It's another thirty minute answer. We can start with physical. In my book, anybody that owns a gold and silver mining stock or wants to own one should read my book. I I've updated it like 10 times. The tenth edition just came out. It's the only book that really explains how to analyze these things and how to understand them. I think I haven't heard about any other books that does it. But in my book, I have a pyramid approach.

And the pyramid, you have a base of the pyramid. The base of the pyramid is where you load up on lower risk gold and silver assets. So that's physical. And I always say you start at the base and you start with physical.

And then once you get in, sometimes your physical is gonna take you time to get where you wanna get to. You don't know. When you start investing in gold and silver, you don't know how much is enough. I didn't know, but I got there. I got to a certain point. So I didn't stack gold. I stacked silver because I just felt like I can get in two x leverage. So why am I buying gold? And I think it's more than two x.

I think it's probably 250. I think that silver's gonna outperform gold. So when I started stacking, I didn't know what my total was, where I was gonna be satisfied, and you don't know either. But I always say you should start with a goal of a thousand ounces. Get to a thousand ounces of silver and then decide if that's enough.

If it's not, then just keep stacking until you have enough. That's the way I look at it on physical. I think my portfolio is 7% physical silver. So that's what I got once I got to 7%, I'm like, that's enough. I don't need anymore. I stopped.

I do collect some coins from time to time. I will collect coins just because I like the way they look, but I'm not really stacking bars anymore. You know, you hit your number and you're good.

In tandem with the physical on the bottom, on the base of the pyramid, I like mutual funds, gold mutual funds. So I have three gold mutual funds. And the reason why I like gold mutual funds is that kinda covers my majors. So I don't have to buy any majors.

The majors are all in these mutual funds. And then in tandem with that, you also get income, annual income, and the risk reward is much lower risk on a mutual fund. And then you get they pay out capital gains annually, which I like. They pay them out once a year. So in January, I'll get a check for the capital gains and the dividends. And if your goal has a good year, you get a really nice check. So then you can take that money and reinvest it elsewhere.

So it does a two pronged thing. One, it derisks your portfolio because mutual funds don't go bankrupt, and you're also getting income, which you can keep reinvesting that. And that's worked out well for me. I like that.

And then the other thing you can do on the base is you could buy some additional majors that have good upside, and then you can also do ETFs. And that's what I like to do.

So you can do, like, (GDXJ). I don't really see the reason why I buy (GDX) because I have the mutual funds, but you can buy some of these mid tier. I have, I think, three of them, GDX, (GOAU), and then there's another one. Sprott has one of those ETFs.

And then you have silver ETFs. You have (SIL), (SILJ), and then Sprott just came out with one, (PSLV), (SLVR). And so that's your base.

And then the next level up is what I call mid tier mid tiers. I wanna be overweight mid tier producers. I think I'm gonna make most of my money in producers. Eighty percent of my returns are in producers. So for the last twenty years, I've been trying to buy producers as cheap as I can get them.

I don't wanna overbuy. For instance, I don't own Evolution (OTCPK:CAHPF). I've been able to buy just about every producer that I wanted to own except for Evolution. For some reason, it's never gotten cheap enough for me. I just keep waiting for it to get cheaper, and I just never bought it. It's on my list. It's on my buy list.

I've been known to wait up to five years to buy a stock. You have to be patient. You don't wanna overpay. So, yeah, I wanna load up on producers. After producers and now your pyramid is starting to get thinner at the top. So you're having less allocation.

And so above that, I wanna do developers. And with developers, I want to buy developers that have a path to production. They wanna check all the boxes. There's a YouTube video that I did that kind of explained how I check boxes you need to look for. People make mistakes all the time that they buy development developers, but they don't check all the boxes.

And when they don't check all the boxes, they have too much risk. And so you wanna find these developers that check all the boxes, and even the ones that check the boxes are gonna break your heart.

I always say development stories always break your heart because I'm only buying development stories that have really big upside, like 10 bagger upside. And those are the ones that are cheap, and for some reason, you know, they're so cheap they tend to get bought out or they sell you know, they don't make it to production.

Only about 75, 80 percent of your development stories are actually gonna pay off that 10 bagger level. So you're gonna get your heart broken a lot of times.

But the thing I like about developers is they turn into producers. Remember I said I'm gonna get 80% of my upside from producers, and a lot of it is developers that turn into producers.

And you make all your money on a developer when it gets into production. That's when you make your money. And then the next level, the final level is exploration.

And I actually break exploration, the top of the pyramid, into two pieces. One is early drill stories. Well, there's actually three pieces. Early drill stories, advanced drill stories, and then optionality.

And for me, I want 80% of my money in optionality. Optionality is like Southern Silver (OTCQX:SSVFF) or FreeGold Ventures (OTCQX:FGOVF) that have a lot of gold or silver in the ground, and it's just valued at pennies on the dollar. And so the risk reward is that is really outstanding if they have strong insiders. You wanna go really light on your allocation on early drill stories or advanced drill stories that aren't an optionality ploy.

So that's how I would allocate.

DD: I think a lot of people are are are kinda wondering, you know, how much lower is gold and silver gonna go? Are we gonna get recession? Yes. We're gonna get a recession.

And if we get a recession, you know, how much lower is gold and silver gonna go? I've been saying that if you get below somewhere around 5,300, 5200, is kind of the line I think the line in the sand.

If you cross at a certain point and we might have already crossed it. At a certain point, you kinda cross the Rubicon and everybody gives up. They're like, I'm done. I don't know if you've ever done this, but you invest in a stock and you give up on it and you sell. And so that give up point, I think it's still coming.

But I think it's somewhere at 53, 52. But it's once you cross that Rubicon and everybody says, that's it, I'm out, that's when the recession begins in earnest, and that's when the selling begins in earnest.

So the question is, how does gold and silver hold up when that capitulation point comes? Me, I think that gold's gonna go somewhere between 2700 and 2900. Hopefully, it's much closer to 29 than 27. I don't think 3,000 will hold, but maybe it will. We're at 3,100 today. I don't think it'll hold because I think we have a lot more selling coming. So I'm thinking 2,700 to 2,900 will get it.

But the thing that's beautiful is the HUI today is at $360. It held today, which is beautiful because, you know, I want the HUI to hold 300, and it's holding like a champion right now.

That's really great news for people that are holding miners because we don't you don't want your your portfolio to get obliterated.

So if gold goes to 27 to 29, I think silver is gonna go somewhere similar, 27 to 29 for silver. And so I've been saying $28 plus or minus two. But yeah. So I do think that we have some selling in front of us still.

But the good news is any correction that we get here for gold and silver, I believe, is gonna be short lived. And that gold is gonna decouple from the market and go higher. And when that happens, when that decoupling happens, that is what I've been waiting and waiting and waiting for.

Because when you get that decoupling, that means you have a fear trade that's kicking. It's working. And the fear trade is - all you have to do is go back and look at 1978 to 1980 and then 2002 to 2006 and then 2009 to 2011. Basically, what you had was you had the miners outperforming the stock market in a big way, and that's kinda what we're waiting for. It's what I'm waiting for.

And so we are really close. We're on the edge here. That's all the good news.

The bad news is the economy is weakening here, and Trump, by raising tariffs into a weak economy, he's absolutely playing with fire. And the bad news is, I honestly don't think America's gonna recover. I don't think that Trump's gonna drop these tariffs. And since he's not gonna drop them, I think he's gonna create the onset of recession.

And, sadly, this foray into globalism in the nineteen eighties and nineteen nineties is kinda gonna backfire in America, and it's gonna get really ugly here the rest of this decade. So that's the sad part.

So you gotta buy you gotta buy gold and silver to protect yourself against that possibility that things do get nasty economically because gold and silver is one of the few places to hide.

You know, some people are gonna hide in bonds. I already saw today, on The Halftime Show, Josh Brown said that he went 60% in bonds. He was a 100% in stocks, and now he's 60% in bonds.

Well, I hope he's in short term bonds because bonds are actually gonna turn nasty, I think. I think you're gonna lose money in bonds because rates are gonna go higher because of inflation.

But if you're short term, short term bonds are okay because rates are gonna come down for the next year. So you're okay in short term bonds but you're not gonna make any money. It's a place to hide.

But in gold, you're gonna make money. So, I mean, he's ignoring the gold silver trade. He's ignoring Newmont. He's ignoring where he can make money, and he's just going to hide.

He's basically gonna flatline because, adjusted for inflation, he's not gonna make any money. He's not gonna be happy not making any money. But, yeah, inflation is gonna is not going away.

So the place to go is to go into gold and silver and make some money, not go and hide in bonds, but we'll see. But that's my guess. Everybody has a best guess. That's my best guess.

