Nike: Reciprocal Tariffs More Likely To Change 'Win Now' Strategy To 'Win Never'

Vinay Utham, CFA
Summary

  • Nike's stock has declined 24% since my last HOLD rating, underperforming the S&P 500, which fell 7% during the same period.
  • The new 'Win Now' strategy focuses on product refresh and rebuilding wholesale relationships, but recent reciprocal tariffs severely undermine its potential success.
  • Q4 earnings showed significant declines in key metrics, with gross margins down 3.3% and diluted EPS down 30% y/y, highlighting ongoing challenges.
  • Given the harsh tariff environment and overvaluation, I downgrade Nike from HOLD to SELL, projecting a price target of $43, nearly 23% below current levels.

Fallen of golden king chess among silver chess figure. Defeat and loss of business competition and marketing strategy planing concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The last time I wrote about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), back in July 2024, I analysed the company’s Q4 earnings report and argued how the company’s innovation strategy had nothing to show

