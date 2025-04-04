Nobody could have expected what we've been experiencing in the last 48 hours: Liberation Day will go down in history for better or for worse. China responded to the U.S. tariff, and the result was once again devastating all over the
Nasdaq Is In A Technical Bear Market: History Tells Us Where The Bottom Could Be
Summary
- The trade war between the US and China has caused significant market volatility, with the MSCI World Index dropping over 4.20% and the Nasdaq Composite plummeting 22% from its peak.
- Investing during downturns and maintaining patience can lead to faster recovery, with historical trends showing the S&P500 up 32% two years after the recession began.
- Historical data suggests that a 20% market drop does not necessarily indicate a recession, as seen in 2022 when the S&P 500 fell 27% without triggering one.
- Potential scenarios range from a market recovery if tariffs are lifted to a prolonged bear market with a 40% drop if the trade war escalates.
