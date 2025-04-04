Oliver Rodzianko is an accomplished investment analyst grounded in timeless value principles, specializing in the technology sector with expertise in AI, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy. He focuses on companies with resilient management and lasting competitive advantages, often taking long-term positions in those with strong leadership and wide economic moats. Recognized as a trusted authority in financial analysis, Rodzianko’s articles are regularly featured as “Must Reads” on Seeking Alpha, syndicated to Forbes through GuruFocus, and published on TipRanks. He specializes in value trading at key market inflection points, employing no leverage or short positions. Typically holding investments for one to two years, he exits when they reach fair value. Additionally, he develops wealth-preservation portfolios and employs advanced risk-mitigation strategies to protect capital and profit from recessions and market downturns. In the medium term, Rodzianko plans to establish a family office built on his conservative wealth-preservation model while also founding an independent asset management firm focused on a high-alpha black swan portfolio strategy.

