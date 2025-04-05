From Enbridge To Enterprise Products Partners: I Just Optimized My Dividend Aristocrat Portfolio

  • High-yield, low-volatility dividend aristocrats can provide Buffett-like returns, especially when bought at undervaluation and sold at overvaluation.
  • I swapped Enbridge for Enterprise Products Partners due to better credit rating, higher yield, tax efficiency, and superior medium-term return potential.
  • Market corrections enhance value, growth, and non-correlated assets, making strategic rebalancing essential for maximizing long-term returns.
  • Enterprise’s K1 distributions are significantly more tax efficient for taxable accounts, allowing multi-generational wealth creation with a minimal tax burden.
open vault door and money dollars coming out.

tiero

How To Earn Buffett-Like Returns From High-Yield Aristocrat Bargains Hiding In Plain Sight

My Family's ZEUS LEGACY Family Charity fund is basically organized like this.

  • 25% high-yield, low volatility aristocrats.
  • 25% high-growth Ultra SWANs at reasonable to great prices.
  • 25% bonds (futures

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

