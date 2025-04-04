Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has experienced a bumpy start to 2025, with political unrest paired with a sharp decline in vehicle deliveries reported for Q1 ’25. Despite the near-term headwinds, the story remains durable with the robotaxi program’s anticipated
Tesla Is Transitioning For Industry 4.0 (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Tesla, Inc. shares have faced significant selling pressure since peaking in December 2024, resulting in a -45% pullback.
- Near-term headwinds include a -16% decline in vehicle production and -13% in deliveries for eq1’25, impacting net revenue forecasts. Tesla also faces certain political risks that may pressure vehicle deliveries.
- Long-term growth potential is driven by the upcoming robotaxi program in Austin, Texas, and the Optimus humanoid robot's development and commercialization.
- Despite the near-term headwinds, I am upgrading TSLA stock to a Strong Buy as the long-term outlook for robotics and the robotaxi program remains intact.
