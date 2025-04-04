"If it be now, 'tis not to come. If it be not to come it will be now. If it be not now, yet it will come -the readiness is all." Shakespeare. Hamlet and Horatio
SPY: What Market Tops Look And Feel Like, Is It Different This Time?
Summary
- Major market tops attract novice investors, while seasoned professionals buy at market bottoms, reflecting a century-old pattern grounded in human nature.
- The current market is greatly overvalued and has many elements present before the seminal 1929 Crash. The public may turn quickly from unwarranted enthusiasm to panic.
- Much popular market advice is misplaced just enough to be dangerous even to the sensible 60% now owning stocks (versus 4%) in 1929.
- Current market conditions may present a unique exception, with many investors reluctant to go to cash despite indications of market irrationality.
- I suggest owning defensive value stocks and increasing safe fixed income investment, but don't mistake consumer stocks and utilities for value stocks.
