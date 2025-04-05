April 4th brings another session of turmoil and panic in global markets. Equities, commodities, and precious metals are all experiencing another day of deep, across-the-board losses. Of all markets, it is cryptocurrencies that are actually holding up well, with Bitcoin (
ETHE: Is Ethereum Sending A Signal?
Summary
- Ethereum and Bitcoin did not participate in the broad meltdown seen elsewhere in markets.
- Since they don't require machines to secure ledgers, Proof-of-Stake Digital Assets might theoretically be immune from tariff considerations since they don't physically exist.
- Concerns remain in Ethereum's spot ETF capital flows. Where despite positive year to date net flows through April 3rd, there is a relative lack of demand compared to BTC ETFs.
- We can see this specifically through ETHE's share of total spot ETH ETF supply - which still stands at 38% and makes ETHE the largest fund.
