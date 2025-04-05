Demand for gold from central bankers continues, with data available for February showing reported global central bank gold reserves rising by 24t. Thus far, Poland, China, Turkey and the Czech Republic have led gold demand from emerging market central banks.
Central Banks Keep Gold In Focus In February
Summary
- Central banks reported 24t net purchases in the second month of the year.
- The National Bank of Poland led net purchases, adding 29t to its gold reserves, making February its 11th consecutive month of net buying.
- The People’s Bank of China, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, the Central Bank of Jordan, the Czech National Bank and the Qatar Central Bank also reported net purchases in February.
