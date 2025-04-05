Enbridge: Get In Now To Enjoy A Multi-Year Bull Run
Summary
- My earlier EBITDA growth acceleration thesis is playing out nicely, and there are many long term demand-side tailwinds that Enbridge is poised well to benefit from.
- US tariffs on Canadian imports may impact O&G prices but are unlikely to reduce crude oil volumes transported, insulating Enbridge's operations.
- Enbridge is reaping the rewards of a good US Gas Utilities M&A deal via an EBITDA increase in its Gas Distribution and Storage Portfolio.
- Valuations are reasonable as the stock is trading at a lower-than-usual-premium vs peers. Longer-term technicals indicate a multi-year or even decadal bull run ahead.
- EBITDA growth expectations may be priced in, but net upward revisions in projections for FY25 mitigate this concern. Rating: Strong Buy.
