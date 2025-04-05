Apple's Downward Spiral: A Crisis It Can't Escape

  • President Trump’s sweeping tariffs, especially against China, have led to a significant market selloff, with Apple Inc. hit hardest, sliding 7.5% premarket.
  • Apple's manufacturing reliance on China and other tariff-impacted regions compromises its cost structure and competitive positioning, diminishing returns on its diversification efforts.
  • The possibility of a tariff exemption for Apple is near zero, as Trump's policy aims to bring manufacturing back to the US, impacting Apple's profit margins.
  • Economic recession fears, exacerbated by tariffs, threaten Apple's premium product demand, with analysts predicting significant GDP slowdowns in key markets like the US and EU.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a $3.4 trillion luxury gadget company, with one of the most well-known and desirable brands in the tech space and a phenomenal ecosystem of products. With its innovation-first approach, many consider Apple to be a leader

