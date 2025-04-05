A short note was sent to clients Friday, providing some thoughts on the market volatility experienced over the last two days. Although the note was written before Friday's market action, our thoughts are not changed materially. More in depth commentary is
Uncertainty And Surprise
Summary
- A short note was sent to clients Friday, providing some thoughts on the market volatility experienced over the last two days.
- The S&P 500 Index began the week by moving higher in the first three trading days.
- The positive return was rapidly reversed Thursday and Friday after President Trump's tariff announcement after the market close on Wednesday.
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanwealth.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)
Recommended For You
About SP500 Ticker
Compare to Peers