The Andersons (ANDE) is a diversified agribusiness company. It engages in grain storage, trading, risk management, and is also the fifth-largest US producer of ethanol. I believe ANDE is a defensive stock against the
The Andersons: A Solid Defensive Play In A Challenging Economic Environment
Summary
- ANDE is a resilient defensive stock against tariffs, with 72% of revenue generated in the US, minimizing export decline risks.
- Trade segment, accounting for 67.7% of FY24 revenue, benefits from commodity price volatility, enhancing margins and profitability.
- Despite risks in the Renewables segment, ANDE's overall financial health and strategic investments support growth and shareholder returns.
- Strong balance sheet with $561 million in cash and a DCF analysis indicating a 38% potential upside, justifying a "buy" rating.
