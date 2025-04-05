What Moved Markets This Week

It was a historic week for Wall Street - but not in a good way.



President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs announcement on "Liberation Day" resulted in the biggest rout in U.S. stocks since the market crash of COVID-19 in 2020.



The imposition of the steepest American trade barriers in over a century has hammered sentiment across the globe. U.S. growth expectations have rapidly soured, and recession odds have spiked.



Traders were caught off guard by the extent of Trump's tariffs, and responded by moving out of equities and into safe havens such as the dollar and bonds.



The benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) cratered more than -9% this week alone, and now sits deep in correction territory after having fallen -17.4% from its most recent record close. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) also slipped into correction, ending the week -14.9% from its most recent record close.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) fared even worse, slumping into bear market territory with a -22.7% retreat from its most recent record close.



Investors were hoping that Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell would calm nerves at an event on Friday. However, the central bank chief said that the economic impact of tariffs was likely to be larger than expected, adding that the Fed was in no hurry to act on interest rates and would wait and see how events play out.



There was a tiny bright spot this week in the form of an unexpectedly strong March nonfarm payrolls report. However, most economists said that the jobs report was likely a last hurrah.



For the week, the S&P (SP500) retreated -9.1%, while the Nasdaq (COMP:IND) slid -10%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) fell -7.9%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.