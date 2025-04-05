Since March, Prologis's (PLD) stock has been down roughly -19%. Industrial and retail REITs are potentially the core REIT categories most affected by tariffs due to their dependence on global trade and consumer spending. Just the day after the
Prologis: Time To Hold, Not To Panic
Summary
- Economic concerns like tariffs and potential GDP contraction could impact industrial REIT demand, disrupting consumer spending and global trade. Meanwhile, corporate yields in the Prologis debt rating category remain high.
- Prologis has shown consistent FFO growth, a strong balance sheet, and an attractive core FFO 5-year CAGR of 10.7%. This is coupled with a valuation that is discounted to its history.
- Although the outlook doesn’t seem bullish, it’s not the time to panic over a strong company with undervalued shares.
