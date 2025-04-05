Penguin Solutions: Growth Momentum Still On Track
Summary
- I maintain a bullish rating on Penguin Solutions due to strong AI-related demand and solid financial performance, validated by 2Q25 results.
- PENG reported $366 million in revenue, up 28% y/y, with significant growth in Advanced Computing and Integrated Memory segments, and improved gross margins.
- Management's positive pipeline commentary and strong demand from hyperscalers suggest continued revenue growth and successful AI implementations into FY '26.
- Despite market turmoil and tariff concerns, PENG's valuation is attractive, with potential for re-rating higher due to robust growth prospects and visibility.
