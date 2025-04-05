Ginebra San Miguel: Strong 2024 Financial Performance And An Unintended Government-Provided Moat
Summary
- In FY2024, Ginebra continues to demonstrate strong financial and operating performance and will likely continue to do so in the upcoming years.
- The Philippine Sin Tax Law, which was signed into law last 2020, while on the surface looks to be detrimental to the spirit industry's prospects, actually widens Ginebra's moat.
- Ginebra's economies of scale allowed it to expand profitability even in the midst of annual excise tax increases that negatively affected its gross margin.
- With an 8.3x EV/EBIT multiple, Ginebra still sells at an attractive rate, considering that you are buying an incredibly profitable company and a leader in its industry.
