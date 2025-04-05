Many pundits are lamenting how President Trump's latest reciprocal tariff announcements have caught markets by surprise due to their severity. However, instead of lamenting trade policies for U.S. stocks losing over 4% (Figure 1) at midday on April 3rd, I
EZCORP: Load Up On This Tariff Winner
Summary
- EZCORP is poised to benefit from Trump's tariffs, as its pawn brokerage business thrives when lower-income consumers face economic hardships.
- Tariffs act as regressive taxes, disproportionately affecting lower-income households, potentially driving more consumers to utilize EZCORP's pawn loan services.
- EZCORP's valuation remains attractive at 11.8x FWD P/E, with its business model being relatively immune to traditional credit risks.
- Despite market chaos from tariffs, investors need to keep a level head and look for pockets of opportunity like EZPW.
