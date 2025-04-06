JGRW: A Growth-Tilted Quality ETF That's Missing The Growth

The Sunday Investor
6.58K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • JGRW is an actively managed ETF holding 25-30 high-quality companies with strong ROEs and free cash flows. Its expense ratio is 0.57% and the ETF manages $95 million in assets.
  • JGRW only launched eight months ago, but its short track record and my evaluation of its current fundamentals indicate safety and quality are its best features.
  • Unfortunately, those features are offset by terrible growth and valuation metrics. From a GARP perspective, JGRW is easily the worst compared to four peers: QGRW, QGRO, GRNY, and SPY.
  • As a result, I don't recommend JGRW today. However, in recognition of the fast-changing market environment, I'm willing to give the strategy some time to work, thus, my "hold" rating.

ETF text. Exchange - traded fund digital concept.

Investment Thesis

The Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW) offers exposure to 25–30 companies selected for their competitive advantages, high returns on equity, sufficient free cash flows, and strong historical and forecasted medium to long-term sales and earnings growth. For an actively managed fund, its

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.58K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JGRW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JGRW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JGRW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News