April 2, what President Trump called, "Liberation Day" will indeed go down in history. The markets quaked. A trade war with China escalated as Beijing took strong retaliatory measures, with not only sharp rise in its tariff on US imports but imposed (more) restrictions on rare
The Week Ahead: Trade War And Price Action Are More Important Than U.S. And China's CPI
Summary
- The trade war is gathering momentum. It generates seemingly conflicting impulses. higher prices and weaker growth.
- The shock from the trade war is a headwind, but the impact will be uneven and partly blunted by the recovery that seemed to have begun and defense/infrastructure spending.
- The UK economy contracted by 0.1% in January, defying expectations for 0.1% growth.
- The broad US dollar sell-off in response to the tariffs, stock market drop, and falling rates, saw the greenback fall to almost CAD1.4025 last week, its lowest level since last December.
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense