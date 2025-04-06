Make No Mistake, This Could Be Alphabet's Lost Decade, Like Microsoft During The 2000s
Summary
- Alphabet is losing share of global search queries as ChatGPT boasts 500M weekly users and 1 billion+ daily queries, while Perplexity's weekly user base also delivers a 60%+ growth rate.
- While the DOJ pushes Alphabet to sell Chrome, both OpenAI and Perplexity plan to launch their own agentic browsers, with OpenAI in particular making noteworthy advancements.
- Alphabet could also be required to divest Android after five years, igniting fears of a potential "lost decade", akin to how other tech companies raced past Microsoft during the 2000s.
