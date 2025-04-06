Since my last coverage, NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) (TSX:NVDA:CA) valuation has declined by 25% primarily due to escalating fears around Trump's recent tariffs and threats of future semiconductor-specific duties. The initial "Liberation Day" tariffs announced on April 2, 2025, exempt semiconductors, but the
Nvidia: Beware Of Chip Tariffs On The Horizon, But Buy Fearlessly
Summary
- Nvidia’s 25% sell-off stems from tariff fears, but semiconductors remain exempt; even a 25% COGS tariff only trims gross margin by ~2.8–3% globally.
- TSMC’s U.S. fabs, Samsung’s Texas expansion, and Intel partnership offer Nvidia robust geographic diversification for leading-edge chip supply.
- AI infrastructure demand remains secular; sentiment-driven de-rating offers asymmetric upside as Nvidia sustains ~65–70% margins and EPS resilience.
