Nvidia: Bargain At 2020 Valuation
Summary
- The recent selloff has pushed Nvidia’s valuation back to levels we haven’t seen since 2020, when barely anyone knew about its data center segment.
- Nvidia’s fundamentals remain intact as the stock tanked with the broader market. I believe this dislocation presents a strong buying opportunity.
- Risks include a possible weakening of GPU pricing power, which could weigh on future earnings and compress margins.
- Additionally, I would caution that hyperscaler CapEx pullbacks and potential semiconductor tariffs could impact Nvidia’s data center segment.
- I’m trying to time the absolute bottom. Admittedly, a bold, maybe even delusional move. Still, I believe we’re close, and I’m sticking with my strong buy rating.
