The 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Crash The Market
Summary
- The bad news is that the tariff announcements were far worse than expected, causing a sharp drop in the market. The good news is that the tariffs were far worse than expected.
- We strongly lean toward the potential of the markets beginning a more extensive corrective process, much like in 2022.
- Despite the market turmoil caused by the “Liberation Day” tariff announcements, what matters going forward is where Wall Street lands concerning earnings and valuations.
- If the recession risk increases due to the onset of tariffs, analysts will make more drastic cuts to those estimates.
