Loma Negra: A Cement Giant Waiting For Recovery

Eliana Scialabba
30 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Loma Negra, a leader in Argentina's cement industry, maintains a solid financial structure with low debt and stable margins despite macroeconomic challenges in 2024.
  • The Argentine economy is projected to grow in 2025, driven by private construction, positioning Loma Negra as an attractive medium- to long-term investment.
  • Although 2024 was difficult, Loma Negra's fundamentals remain strong, with a significant market share and efficient vertical integration in cement and concrete production.
  • I recommend holding Loma Negra stock, awaiting further macroeconomic recovery and increased demand for construction inputs to realize its appreciation potential.

Cement Pouring from a Mixer Truck Chute

Investment Thesis

The company is attractive in the long term, as it is a leader in the Argentine cement industry, a leadership position primarily explained by its dominant position and the vertical integration of its products and services. Although 2024 was

This article was written by

Eliana Scialabba
30 Followers
I am an individual investor with over five years of experience in personal investing, holding a PhD in Economics from UCEMA. I serve as Chief Economist at CEEAXXI and Director of Financial Development at Luxury Entertainment CrowdTech. My investment approach focuses on value companies with solid long-term potential. I share my knowledge with the community by offering analysis to support individual investors. My articles reflect personal opinions and do not constitute financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LOMA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LOMA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LOMA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News