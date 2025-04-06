Glaukos: Macro Environment And Limited Market Access Could Stunt Growth Plans
Summary
- Glaukos Corporation's shares have dropped 21% over the past 10 months due to sustained negative profitability and increasing share count, leading to a 'Hold' rating.
- Despite strong revenue growth, Glaukos continues to report negative earnings, with projections showing improvement, but remaining negative until at least fiscal 2026.
- Forward-looking EPS revisions are under pressure, with potential for further deterioration, while share dilution has increased by 17% over the past 15 months.
- Technical analysis shows a worrying bearish trend, with shares down over 40% since the start of the year, reinforcing the 'Hold' rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.