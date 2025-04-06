Tired Of Tariffs? Invest In American Or European Broadcasting

Joris Gijzendorffen
Summary

  • American and European broadcasters hardly experience any direct impact from trade tariffs through the nature of their business.
  • European broadcasters are in the region where stock performance has been better than in the U.S. in 2025. These trade at low valuations and pay attractive dividends.
  • Nexstar Media Group and RTL Group are similar in size and both leading broadcasters in their regions. If Nexstar is a "buy", then RTL Group is a "buy" also.
  • There's more undercovered European broadcasters that deserve a closer look by those who're looking to invest.

Groep mannelijke vrienden kijken naar spel op scherm In de sportbar

monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

Outstanding European stocks performance in 2025 so far

Now that the first quarter of 2025 is behind us, it's clear that European stocks have had a much better start to the year than U.S. stocks. If we look



TMT sector professional. Over 20 years of experience working in the sector in Europe and outside Europe. Decade of investing experience to keep in close touch with companies and themes that are relevant for my work.Companies where I worked are among others: KPN, Chellomedia, Liberty Global, UPC Cablecom Switzerland, Get Sweden, Ooredoo Middle East, Cell C South Africa, Du Dubai, Axiata South East Asia, Celcom Malaysia, Vodafone.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RGLXF, RGLXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

