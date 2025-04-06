BWX Technologies: Nuclear Player Has Come To Life

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • BWX Technologies has shown strong performance in 2024, with significant growth driven by its nuclear technology solutions, which benefit from AI and demand for nuclear energy.
  • The company’s governmental operations, contributing 80% of sales, and commercial ventures in clean energy and nuclear medicine position it well for future growth.
  • Recent acquisitions, including L3Harris and Kinectrics, enhance BWX’s capabilities and are expected to be modestly accretive, supporting a robust 2025 growth outlook, while growing the commercial side of the business.
  • Despite a recent share price decline, BWXT remains fundamentally strong with a growing backlog and promising long-term prospects in the nuclear sector.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Scientists checking large pulsed power machine which creates nuclear fusion in nuclear fusion research facility

Monty Rakusen

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) has been a very strong performer in 2024, as strong momentum reversed so far in 2025 with enthusiasm on AI cooling down, while the general market took a beating as well, of course, amidst the tariff news.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.71K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BWXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BWXT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BWXT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News