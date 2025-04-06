The tariff news announced by President Trump on April 2nd is complicated, expansive, and will obviously take some time to work through. In the meantime, here are a few points for investors to consider in the coming weeks. While there
Trailblazing Through Tariff Turmoil
Summary
- The announced tariffs could have been worse, but they are pretty tough.
- The administration has left room to negotiate while trying to deter reciprocal measures.
- There will be an economic cost, but the White House is betting that the U.S. economy can ride out the storm better than trading partners, believing this would set a better long-term trajectory for the country.
