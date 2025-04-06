Trailblazing Through Tariff Turmoil

Apr. 06, 2025 10:18 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Global X ETFs
3.39K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The announced tariffs could have been worse, but they are pretty tough.
  • The administration has left room to negotiate while trying to deter reciprocal measures.
  • There will be an economic cost, but the White House is betting that the U.S. economy can ride out the storm better than trading partners, believing this would set a better long-term trajectory for the country.

Person struggling under the negative impact of tariffs

photoschmidt/iStock via Getty Images

The tariff news announced by President Trump on April 2nd is complicated, expansive, and will obviously take some time to work through. In the meantime, here are a few points for investors to consider in the coming weeks. While there

This article was written by

Global X ETFs
3.39K Followers
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITA--
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
XAR--
SPDR® S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
DFEN--
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace ETF
PPA--
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
FSDAX--
Fidelity Select Defense and Aerospace Portfolio No Load
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News