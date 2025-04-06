Because the market is in “catch a falling knife” status due to tariff uncertainties, I recommend potential investors factor in their risk tolerance for the current high market volatility (e.g. downdraft) in developing an investment price and timing strategy for Aris Water Solutions.
Aris Water Solutions Meets Key Permian Need
Summary
- Aris Water Solutions, a $1.5 billion oilfield services company, pays a 2.2% dividend. Its equity is half public, half non-public.
- Permian oil and gas producers need water processing technologies in addition to deep wastewater disposal wells.
- Aris is working on new-tech solutions with major oil companies and others on advanced water handling technologies. However, it is exposed via its use of disposal wells.
