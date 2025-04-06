Mr. Mavroudis is a professional portfolio manager specializing in institutional and private portfolios. He focuses on risk management, which is accompanied by in-depth financial market analysis (fundamental, macro and technical) to control the risk undertaken by the portfolios. He invests in all financial instruments globally (stocks, bonds, fx, commodities), restructuring investment portfolios based on prevailing conditions and the needs of each client-investor. Mr. Mavroudis has successfully navigated all major crises of recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the PSI. He writes daily articles for reputable financial media, appears as a guest commentator on television and online programs, and teaches in educational seminars. He has published three books on investments. He is the CEO of FAST FINANCE Investment Services (registered Greek company by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission). He holds an MSc in Financial and Banking Management (University of Piraeus), an LLM in Law (Athens Law School), and a BSc in Economics (Panteion University), where he graduated as valedictorian. He is a certified portfolio manager by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, a certified analyst for financial instruments or issuers, a certified specialist in derivatives and securities market-making by the Athens Stock Exchange, and a certified derivatives and securities clearing expert by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission. He is also a licensed Class A accountant-tax consultant and member of the Economic Chamber of Greece. By writing on Seeking Alpha, will allow him to engage with a vibrant community of investors and market enthusiasts. His goal is to contribute meaningful perspectives while also learning from others, fostering a space of mutual growth and knowledge sharing.