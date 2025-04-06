JNK: High-Yield Bonds Are About To Become Junk Again (Strong Sell Rating)

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • JNK is one of a pair of tenured high-yield bond ETFs, listed since 2007.
  • This is a notoriously cyclical sub-sector of the bond market that is again showing signs that tell me to stay away.
  • I am putting my money where my mouth is, as I own a put position on HYG, which trades in sync with JNK, but has a more liquid options market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sungarden YARP Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Failing grade

IcemanJ

It happens every market cycle. The stock market roars, investors pile into dividend stocks, but they want even more. They want "high yield" bonds, regardless of what is under the proverbial hood. I've been through every one of these cycles as a professional investor since the

SUNGARDEN YARP PORTFOLIO

By Rob Isbitts and Sungarden Investment Publishing

A community dedicated to navigating modern markets with consistency, discipline and humility

Full Access $1,500/year

Legacy pricing of $975 for first 35 subscribers, a savings of 35%

  • Direct access to Rob and his live YARP portfolio, featuring a trademarked stock selection process he developed as a private portfolio and fund manager, and his decades of technical analysis experience. 

  • 24/7 access to Sungarden’s investment research deck

  • Bottom-line analysis of stocks, ETFs, and option strategies

  • Trade alerts and rationale, delivered in real-time

  • Proprietary educational content

  • You won’t get: sales pitches, outlandish claims, greed-driven speculation





This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
7.23K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden YARP Portfolio, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HYG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own HYG puts

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JNK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JNK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News