The S&P500 (SPY) fell 7.9% last week and had two consecutive sessions with drops of over 4.5%. That last happened in 2020, twice in 2008, and 1987, and then you have to go back to 1940 to find similar back-to-back sessions. So it's
S&P 500: Stay Safe And React - Week Starting 7th April (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- The S&P 500 crashed in a rare two-day drop of over 10%.
- Supports at 5400 and 5119 were broken. The next major support is at 4818, aligning with the 2022 top, and key retracement levels.
- It's an unusual and high-risk environment. Chart support needs to be considered in combination with price action.
- This article identifies how risks can be lessened and how to avoid buying into a crash.
