What Happens If The U.S. Slaps Tariffs On Gold And Silver?

Keith Weiner
1.23K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The gold market is known for deep liquidity and relative efficiency, especially in the United States.
  • Tariffs create artificial price distortions, making markets more chaotic and inefficient.
  • Historically, lease rates tend to move in predictable ways, but something is different this time.

Steel Beam TARIFFS with American Flag

J Studios

The gold market is known for deep liquidity and relative efficiency, especially in the United States. But what if that changed overnight? What if, for example, President Trump held a press conference at 4pm ET on a Tuesday - I know it’s crazy but

This article was written by

Keith Weiner
1.23K Followers
I'm founder of the Gold Standard Institute USA in Phoenix, Arizona, and CEO of precious metals fund manager Monetary Metals. I created DiamondWare, a technology company which I sold to Nortel Networks in 2008.

Recommended For You

About AAAU ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AAAU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SLV
--
SGOL
--
SIVR
--
PSLV
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAGUSD:CUR
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
PSLV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News