This past week’s global market rout left few stocks unscathed. Shares of recent years’ biggest winners came under intense selling pressure, and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) was among them. The blue-chip Industrials sector stock plunged more than 13% by Friday afternoon, marking
GE Aerospace: A 20% Selloff Is Overdone (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading GE Aerospace to a buy rating due to a valuation reset after a 20% peak-to-trough plunge amid a global market rout.
- GE's Q4 results were strong, with EPS and revenue beating forecasts, and impressive free cash flow, driven by robust orders and upbeat guidance.
- Despite macroeconomic risks, GE's growth prospects remain solid, supported by a high number of EPS upgrades and a significant buyback program.
- Technical analysis shows key support around $159-$161, presenting a lucrative buying opportunity ahead of upcoming earnings and investor events.
