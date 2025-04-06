This analysis highlights the overvaluation of the S&P 500 as of April 5, 2025 despite the recent losses due to the tariff event initiated by President Trump. It is an update to our series of articles started in 2012 assessing
Stocks Are Still Overvalued Despite Recent Declines, Expect Further Losses, But Modest 10-Year Forward Returns: Update April 2025
Summary
- The March 2025 S&P 500 average was 5,680, declining to 5,074 by April 4th. This is 13% above July 2023's 4,497 average, when forward returns for stocks “looked reasonably good”.
- The S&P 500 is still 1,140 points higher than the corresponding long-term trend value of 3,934 for April 2025.
- For the S&P 500 to reach the corresponding long-trend value would entail a 22% decline from the April 4, 2025 value, indicating that the S&P 500 is still considerably overvalued.
- If the current S&P 500 value remains unchanged until the end of April, then the CAPE-ratio would be 31.0, 15% higher than its 35-year moving average (MA35), currently at 26.9.
- The long-term trend indicates a forward 10-year annualized real return of 4.0%, while the CAPE-MA35 methodology derived 10-year annualized real return is better at about 6.7%.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.