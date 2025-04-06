ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is a leading midstream platform with an increasing pipeline network that allows the company to deliver highly predictable and stable distributable cash flow to the company’s shareholders. ONEOK is delivering strong DCF, EBITDA and dividend growth and
ONEOK: A Unique Buying Opportunity
Summary
- A trade stand-off between the U.S. and other countries created conditions for a market meltdown last week. Shares of ONEOK are highly attractively valued on the drop.
- ONEOK achieves a high percentage of its earnings in its dominant NGL business from recurring fees.
- The company has a successful track record of integrating acquisition targets into its portfolio and growing key financial metrics like EBITDA.
- ONEOK significantly boosted its dividend in the last decade, and out-performed some other, major U.S. midstream companies.
- With an enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio of 10.4X, shares are trading 10% below the 1-year average valuation ratio.
