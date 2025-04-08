The Trump bump has officially disappeared as Liberation Day turned into market destruction day. The S&P 500 fell by 7.9% last week, and we're inching closer to bear market territory, as the S&P 500 has been down by 17.46% since reaching all-time highs in
VYM Continues To Mitigate Risk And Generate Large Dividends
Summary
- VYM has shown resilience amid market volatility, declining only -8.24% in 2025, compared to the S&P 500's -13.57% and Nasdaq's -17.16%.
- VYM offers a strong 3.15% dividend yield, focusing on financially stable large-cap companies that generate significant free cash flow.
- Despite market downturns, VYM mitigates downside risk and provides dependable income, making it a strong choice for income-focused investors.
- VYM's portfolio is well-balanced and avoids heavy exposure to growth stocks, positioning it to outperform the market during continued volatility.
